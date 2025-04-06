7 International Trips You Can Take Under Rs 30k

According to popular travel platforms, Sri Lanka is one of the cheapest and most beautiful places you can visit under Rs 30,000 for seven days. The country has beautiful temples, tea plantations, ruins, baches and scenic train journeys.
Vietnam
Another 'cheap and best' destination for an international trip under Rs 30,000 is Vietnam - from a cruise experience to street markets, a rich history and an amazing cousine, you can visit Vietnam for seven days under Rs 27,000.
Bali
Indonesia is another country that you can visit under Rs 28,000 for a week; it has some beautiful monasteries, vibrant culture, temples, stunning landscapes and interesting local food.
Cambodia
Apart from the serenity and temples, Cambodia is also very culturally-rich and provides affordable accommodation, food and activities. You can go to Cambodia and stay there for a week, for Rs 24,000.
Bhutan
The happiest country in the world, Bhutan is close to India and quite affordable; if you are looking for a break from the hustle-bustle of the city life, this is the country for you... it can be visited under Rs 28,000 for seven days.
Georgia
The capital city of Tbilisi is one of the most beautiful places that you can visit under a tight budget of Rs 29,000 in seven days; the country provides low-cost residential options, budget-friendly cuisine and breathtaking views.
Philippines
Islands with white sandy beaches, crystal clear water and a range of interesting activities, the Philippines will be a paradise for you, under a budget. Visit the country for seven days at just Rs 29,000.