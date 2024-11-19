A Thousand Days of War in Ukraine: A Chronicle of Destruction and Resilience

Ukrainians flee through a destroyed bridge across the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv amid intense conflict.
Source: AP
At 1:45 a.m. on a quiet night, an explosion in Zaporizhzhia rocked Natalia Panasenko's home, destroying her belongings and marking the abrupt end to her birthday celebrations.
In Mariupol, residents were unable to bury their dead due to the heavy shelling. Bodies were placed in a mass grave as the community faced unimaginable grief and horror amid constant bombardment.
Stanislav bids farewell to his wife Anna and their young son David at the Kyiv train station, as millions of Ukrainians fled westward, families were torn apart, unsure of when or if they would meet.
Cadets in Kyiv practised with gas masks during their first day of school, held in a bomb shelter. This poignant scene underscores the normalisation of fear and preparedness amid ongoing warfare.
A Ukrainian soldier of the Azov brigade sits at a stabilisation point near Toretsk in Donetsk, recovering from the frontlines. His expression speaks to the toll that combat take on those fighting.
Yulia Ponomarenko welcomed her daughter Mariana on November 11 while her husband remained at the frontlines. Their hometown was flooded, but Mariana joins her siblings and pets.
Catherine holds a candle inside her home in Borodyanka during a power outage. Her calm, reflective gaze from the window highlights the quiet endurance of civilians as they adapt to the challenges.
