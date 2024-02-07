January 12, 2024
Asia’s Most Eligible Bachelor, Brunei Prince, Marries Commoner In 10-Day Royal Wedding Ceremony
The polo-playing Prince, described as “hot,” “sexy,” “most eligible bachelor” got married in a lavish 10-day celebration in oil-rich sultanate of Brunei.
The 32-year-old, with 2.5 million followers on Instagram, is a trained helicopter pilot and major in the Royal Brunei Air Force.
He married his “commoner” (non-royal) fiancée, the 29-year-old Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, in a 10-day nuptial ceremony that began on Jan.7 and will end on Jan/16.
The solemnisation happened at the Royal gold-domed Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque where only the male attendees were present.
Prince Mateen is the son of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world’s richest royals with an estimated net worth of nearly $28 billion.
He got married to granddaughter of Sultan’s special advisors, Pehin Dato Isa, founding chairman of Royal Brunei Airlines. The couple got engaged in October 2023.
