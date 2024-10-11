Hurricane Milton Devastate Florida, Photos Show The Damage

The destroyed roof of the Tropicana Dome is seen in the aftermath of hurricane Milton in Florida
Source: AP
Toppled palm trees lie after passage of hurricane Milton in Bradenton Beach in Florida
Source: AP
Ron Rook, who said he was looking for people in need of help, walks through tough weather as hurricane Milton approach Florida
Source: AP
Max Watts, of Buford, Ga., walks in the parking lot to check on a trailer parked outside the hotel where he is riding out hurricane Milton in Florida
Source: AP
Source: AP
A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of hurricane Milton in Florida
Source: AP
Neighborhoods destroyed by tornadoes in the aftermath of hurricane Milton in Florida
Source: AP
A water rescue boat moves in flood waters at an apartment complex in the aftermath of hurricane Milton in Florida
Source: AP
An aerial view of Tropicana Field's shredded roof in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida after hurricane Milton
Source: AP
A damaged mobile home stands in Harbor Lights Club, a mobile home park in St. Petersburg, Florida after hurricane Milton
Source: AP