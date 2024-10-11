Digital Desk

Hurricane Milton Devastate Florida, Photos Show The Damage

The destroyed roof of the Tropicana Dome is seen in the aftermath of hurricane Milton in Florida

Source: AP

Toppled palm trees lie after passage of hurricane Milton in Bradenton Beach in Florida

Source: AP

Ron Rook, who said he was looking for people in need of help, walks through tough weather as hurricane Milton approach Florida

Source: AP

Max Watts, of Buford, Ga., walks in the parking lot to check on a trailer parked outside the hotel where he is riding out hurricane Milton in Florida

Source: AP

An aerial view of Tropicana Field's shredded roof in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida

Source: AP

A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of hurricane Milton in Florida

Source: AP

Neighborhoods destroyed by tornadoes in the aftermath of hurricane Milton in Florida

Source: AP

A water rescue boat moves in flood waters at an apartment complex in the aftermath of hurricane Milton in Florida

Source: AP

An aerial view of Tropicana Field's shredded roof in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida after hurricane Milton

Source: AP

A damaged mobile home stands in Harbor Lights Club, a mobile home park in St. Petersburg, Florida after hurricane Milton 

Source: AP