Isha Bhandari
New York to Ban Cell Phones in Schools Citing ‘Impact on Education’
New York City Public School will likely ban cell phones for students by January next year, stating that “use of phone is significantly impacting education.”
According to media reports, New York City Public Schools Chancellor David Banks said, “We recognize the problem and that it is a major issue.”
The Cancellor further said that the district is finalizing a policy to prohibit phones at over 2,000 schools with around 1 million students.
The policy will reportedly be announced officially in the coming weeks.
New York City is not the first to ban cell phones, Los Angeles Unified School District voted last week to bar the devices starting in 2025.
In 2020, government data found almost 80 percent of schools banned cellphones for nonacademic purposes, but enforcement varies widely nationwide.
