January 29, 2024
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi Motivates Students, Shares Advice For Parents
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the 7th edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' where he gave a thought-provoking address to the young students.
The event was conducted at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam and was attended by students from different schools around the world. One of the key highlights of the events was PM's advices to the parents.
The event was attended by the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan who shared several beautiful glimpses from the event.
During his address, the Prime Minister urged parents to avoid comparing the performance of their wards with that of the latter's friends or siblings.
The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative was started by the PM Modi administration to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters who are preparing to give their exams.
The Prime Minister mentioned that parents set up pressure by asking children to wake up early during exams or by drawing comparisons.
Apart from the address, PM Modi also answered some of the questions by the children and took time to conduct one-on-one interaction with some of the children taking part in the event.
