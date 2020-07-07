10 Rebus Puzzles With Answers: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today July 07

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop one's thinking and problem-solving skills. Rebus puzzles are one such type of picture-based puzzle that we often come across in the form of WhatsApp forwards or are spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook.

Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing rebus puzzles for kids and adults is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of tricky rebus puzzles with answers, we will look at several image-based pictogram puzzles.

What are 'Rebus puzzles' (or Pictogram puzzles)?

Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know which rebus answers are correct and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these pictogram puzzles. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve Pictogram Puzzles for kids

This type of puzzle is a single image, typically with English text in it. To solve it, the manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard rebus puzzles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and rebus puzzles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of some tricky rebus puzzles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Rebus Puzzles for Kids with Answers For Today July 07

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What job is represented in this?

Rebus Answers

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

Answer: 1) The Long Arm of the law.

2) Stop (.) in the name of the law.

3) You are under arrest (a rest).

Explanation: In the first instance it the word ARM has spelt in a long stretched way, in second (.) is mentioned in the middle of the official police department which work for law and in the third NAP mean for rest and your name here is written under NAP or a rest.

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: There are other fish in the sea.

Explanation: River, lake and ocean have only one fish that sea.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: Abandon hope

Explanation: BAND is abandoned from hope.

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: All is fair in love and war.

Explanation: All = Just is fair.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: "First and Foremost"

Explanation: "Most" is in the 1st and 4th positions

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

Answer: Top of the charts

Explanation: A spinning toy is a 'top' and it is at the top of the charts - I thought that two ways to solve it would be better than one.

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: The Grateful Dead

Explanation: Each person is dead, and they are all grateful for something

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: Men out of work.

Explanation: MEN are separated from their work.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Service with a smile

Explanation: An ace in tennis is a point-scoring SERVE. + "is" = service.

Accompanied by=with.

A smile is a facial expression which can show enjoyment.



"Service with a smile" is a motto sometimes used in (appropriately) service occupations such as waiter/waitress. Hence the title.

10. What job is represented in this?

Answer: Crossing guard

Explanation: Word Guard is crossing each other.

