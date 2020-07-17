10 Rebus Puzzles With Answers: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today July 17

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop one's thinking and problem-solving skills. Rebus puzzles are one such type of picture-based puzzle that we often come across in the form of Whatsapp forwards or are spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing rebus puzzles for kids and adults is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of tricky rebus puzzles with answers, we will look at several image-based pictogram puzzles.

What are 'Rebus puzzles' (or Pictogram puzzles)?

Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know which rebus answers are correct and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these pictogram puzzles. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve Pictogram Puzzles for kids

This type of puzzle is a single image, typically with English text in it. To solve it, the manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard rebus puzzles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and rebus puzzles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of some tricky rebus puzzles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill, and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Rebus Puzzles for Kids with Answers For Today July 17

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What popular expression does this rebus represent?

Rebus Answers

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

Answer: Bite your tongue

Explanation: 8 bits = byte (bite)

days of old = yore (your)

32 thousand oz. = ton + g (tongue)

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: You can't teach an old dog new tricks.

Explanation: Chronologically, the magic trick of making the Statue of Liberty disappear is a newer trick than the traditional sawing of the lady in half and the production of rabbits from formal headwear.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: 1. Fed up to the back teeth.

2. Seeing is believing.

3. Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit.

Explanation: MOLARS is a teeth, Cing – seeing

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: A quarterback.

Explanation: bit bit = 2 bits = a quarter



During the colonial days, the most commonly used coin was the Spanish milled dollar, which later became the model for the American silver dollar. Spanish milled dollars were easily cut apart into equal "bits" of 8 pieces. One "bit" would be equal to 1/8 of a dollar, and 2 bits would equal to 2/8 (or 1/4 - a quarter) of a dollar. So, it is easy to see why the coins were called "pieces of eight", and "2 bits" was commonly used to refer to 25 cents.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: Pardon my French

Explanation: When people say it, the word "pardon" can also be replaced with "excuse".

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

Answer: double-dog dare

Explanation: Lassie was a famous movie dog. Movie lingo for "stand-in" is also "double".

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: The tables have turned.

Explanation: The two tables were spelt normally 'forward' and are both now spelt 'backwards' therefore they have 'turned'.

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: Centre of gravity.

Explanation: V is at the Center of gravity and it is a capital letter.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: There is a storm brewing

Explanation: There are literally Hurricane (Storm) leaves and hot water in a teapot.



The act of letting tea leaves steep in hot water is known as brewing.

Hence a storm is brewing.

10. What popular expression does this rebus represent?

Answer: "Talk to the hand."

Explanation: All conversation (or talk) is directed to the hand.



This phrase emerged in the USA in the 1990s. It means: be quiet (with outstretched vertical palm), I've no interest in hearing what you've got to say.

