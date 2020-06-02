10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 02

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on social media platforms like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

Also Read: 11 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today May 27

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

Also Read: 10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today May 28

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Also read: 10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today May 29

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today June 02

1.Is this your favourite drink?

2. Can you decipher the phrase below?

3. Can you guess this picture below?

4. Can you understand what does this mean?

5. What does this picture represent?

6. Can you guess the phrase in the picture?

7. Can you make out what this mean?

8. What does this represent?

9. What statement is hidden in the following rebus?

10. What can tell from this rebus?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Is this your favourite drink?

Answer: COCA-COLA

Explanation: 180-degree arc - C

360-degree arc - O

90-degree lines - L

2. Can you decipher the phrase below?

Answer: There are always two sides to every story

Explanation: First floor, second & third floor are storeys.

3. Can you guess this picture below?

Answer: Wash up for dinner

Explanation: Wash is up, and there are 4 'Dinners'

4. Can you understand what does this mean?

Answer: Making a monkey out of him

Explanation: A chimp is a short form of Chimpanzee. HIM is placed between C & P and in this way 'chimp' can be made.

5. What does this picture represent?

Answer: Different States Of Mind

Explanation: Read MIND vertically & those all are all states names

6. Can you guess the phrase in the picture?

Answer: The truth hurts.

Explanation: Fact here is used to indicate the truth

7. Can you make out what this means?

Answer: Eye chart!

Explanation: If you "read between the lines", you will notice the word "chart" written only with the letter "i". Also, the letter "i" has the same pronunciation as the word "eye"

8. What does this represent?

Answer: It's all Greek to me!

Explanation: The words which are mentioned on the right are all Greek words for the English words mentioned on the left.

9. What statement is hidden in the following rebus?

Answer: The odds are against it

Explanation: the odd numbers are touching, or against, it.

10. What can you tell from this rebus?

Answer: You will never hear the end of it

Explanation: t is not mentioned when 'You' hear 'It'. Hence, the statement.

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

Also Read: 10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 01