10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For June 06

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

1. Can you guess the answer to this rebus?

2. Can you decipher this?

3. What does the picture below mean?

4. Can you tell what does this mean?

5. What is the word in the picture?

6. What does this rebus mean?

7. Which person is hidden in these words below?

8. Can you tell what it says?

9. Can you guess what it is written?

10. Guess the phrase below.

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you guess the answer to this rebus?

Answer: Stuffed Peppers!

Explanation: Bell pepper is full, Sgt. Pepper, Dr Pepper, all full, or stuffed

2. Can you decipher this?

Answer: In complete control

Explanation: The word “control” is Incomplete. Hence, the phrase becomes In complete Control.

3. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: Paralyze with fear

Explanation: There are a pair of lies with fear.

4. Can you tell what does this mean?

Answer: 3D glasses

Explanation: There are three D’s in the shades. Hence the word is 3d 'glasses', another word for shades.

5.. What is the word in the picture?

Answer: The San Diego Zoo

Explanation: If you read and re-read the word in the picture slowly. It sounds like San Diego Zoo

6. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: A little goes a long way

Explanation: The person named A. Little travels 1,000 miles, which is, of course, a LONG way

7. Which person is hidden in these words below?

Answer: Silent Partner

Explanation: Each word has a silent letter:



Ptarmigan has a silent P.

Aisle has a silent A.

Dossier has a silent R.

Depot has a silent T.

Column has a silent N.

Lime has a silent E.

February has one silent R.



Put the silent letters together, and they spell PARTNER

8. Can you tell what it says?

Answer: Shock Waves

Explanation: Agast, surprise, horrify are used for shock. WWWWW looks like waves.

9. Can you guess what it is written?

Answer: Everything's coming up roses!

Explanation: Everything is literally coming up roses!



roGes

Noses

roseI

rHses

Toses

roYes

roseR

rEses

roseV

Eoses



Read it from bottom to top.

10. Guess the phrase below.

Answer: Time flies when you're having fun

Explanation: The word takes off also mean fly.

