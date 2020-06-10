10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 10

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook.

Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser.

Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For June 10

1. Can you tell what the meaning of this?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent? Hint: related to geography.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What does this rebus represent? Hint: It would be good advice for someone who is reading a dangerous contract.

Here are the answers:

1. Can you tell the meaning of this?

Answer: Receding Hairline

Explanation: The line with words hair was receding hence the phrase.

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: I'll be a monkey's uncle

Explanation: I will be Monk E's father's brother

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread

Explanation: Sliced Bread was 95% closer to Barbie Doll.

4. What does the picture below represent? Hint: related to geography.

Answer: Kathmandu

Explanation: Feline = Cat

Homo Sapiens = Man (Mankind)

Hairstyle=Do (Hair Do)

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: CYCLONE

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

Answer: Six degrees of separation

Explanation: The word separation is broken into pieces and each piece is given a temperature value.

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: A play on words

Explanation: Hamlet is a play.

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: A bad hair day

Explanation: Rabbit or hare (rhyming with hair) had been a bad boy on Tuesday. So it was his bad day.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Cool as a cucumber

Explanation: Cucumber and You degrees match hence it is said as Cool as a cucumber.

10. What does this rebus represent? Hint: It would be good advice for someone who is reading a dangerous contract.

Answer: Read between the lines

Explanation: So the hint suggests to read.

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

