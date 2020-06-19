10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 19

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today June 19

1. Can you tell what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you tell what does this mean?

Answer: Calculator

Explanation: Cal, Cu later

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: Primetime television

Explanation: The time for TV consists of prime numbers, while the times for the other activities do not.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: Behind every great man there is a great woman

Explanation: The first name is of a successful man and the next name is of women.

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: Carbon copies

Explanation: Carb is written on Co with P’s.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: A joint decision

Explanation: Of all the leg parts, only the knee makes a decision on which way to go. The Femur, Fibula and Tibia are all leg bones, but the knee is the leg joint.

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

Answer: Hopelessly Devoted To You

Explanation: Hope - Lee = Hope (less) Lee or Hopelessly.

Votes for D = If someone votes for D then they 'D' voted, therefore 'devoted'.

UU = The simplest part of it.. "two U" or "to you".

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: Stand up and be counted

Explanation: The word STAND is going upwards and B’s are all counted.

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: Foul Play

Explanation: (Fowl) Play. Both the roles are played by a flowing character.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Rash decisions.

Explanation: The common symptom of all these illnesses is a rash and they are all making decisions.

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answer: Court of Law

Explanation: There are 6 teaspoons per ounce; there is a total of 192 teaspoons in the recipe, or 32 ounces, which equals 1 quart; the letters spell "LAW"; therefore, a "quart of law"

