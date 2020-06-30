10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 30

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

Also Read: Cats In Square Room Riddle: Check Out The Answer To This Mind Boggling Riddle

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

Also Read: 1 Rabbit Saw 9 Elephants Riddle Answer | How To Solve This English Vs Maths Battle

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner of arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Also read: Quarantine Puzzle Time: Find The Answer To The Trending '16 Isolation Rooms' Puzzle

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today June 26

1. Can you tell what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What does this rebus represent?

Also Read: 'At A Four Legged Table' Riddle Answer | Here Is A Logical Solution To The Riddle

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you tell what does this mean?

Answer: Nothing new under the sun

Explanation: Sun is written on the OLD thing. Hence the phrase.

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: No stone left unturned

Explanation: All the names - Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood (Rolling Stones) All turned around.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: Eggs over easy

Explanation: Eggs are placed over EASY

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: Picture Perfect

Explanation: Both "portrait" and "photo" are either too small or too big. "Picture" is just perfect.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: Forget about it

Explanation: IT is mentioned between 4 gets.

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

Answer: Pretty please with sugar on top.

Explanation: Good Looking also meant Pretty. Sugar is on the top of Pretty Please.

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: Never give up!

Explanation: Both NEVER and GIVE is written upwards.

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: Making matters worse

Explanation: You start with two "MATTER"s. Out of each of them you "make" the word "WORSE", therefore you are "making matters worse"

9. Can you decipher what is written? Hint- It is also an occupation.

Answer: Lumberjack

Explanation: Wood is cut by Lumbers and playing cards are known as Jacks.

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answer: Sparks will fly.

Explanation: All other flights were cancelled other than SPARKS.

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

Also Read: A hospital has 16 rooms | Answer to the puzzle with a logical explanation