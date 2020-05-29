10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today May 29

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner of arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today May 29

1. Can you recall this popular TV show?

2. Same as “Speech” is a good bargain…. Which common saying is this?

3. Louis Ixolite has the habit of hearing stories at bedtime. He was a bright young boy and could talk in rebuses before he could actually speak. So one day, his Dad asked him which story he wants to hear tonight? He answered:

What story did Louis want to hear?

4. Can you guess the phrase below?

5. If the hyphens have no purpose what word it would be?

6. Guess the meaning of this?

7. Guess the word below?

8. From the picture below how is Kerry personality?

9. What does this rebus mean?

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you recall this popular TV show?

Answer: "The X-Files."

Explanation: The Ex (Ex-wife, girlfriends etc) Files (files of a computer).

2. Same as “Speech” is a good bargain…. Which common saying is this?

Answer: Talk is cheap

Explanation: As in the question the hint says about speech, hence the synonym is talk and the compared to other words in the picture the price tag beside speech is cheap. Hence the phrase.

3. Louis Ixolite has the habit of hearing stories at bedtime. He was a bright young boy and could talk in rebuses before he could actually speak. So one day, his Dad asked him which story he wants to hear tonight? He answered:

What story did Louis want to hear?

Answer: Jack and the Beanstalk.

Explanation: Jack and the beans are referred with soybean and kidney beans that talk.

4. Can you guess the phrase below?

Answer: A grave error

Explanation: It should be R.I.P.

5. If the hyphens have no purpose what word it would be?

Answer: Explain

Explanation: The word Explain is written in X format

6. Guess the meaning of this?

Answer: Killer Bees

Explanation: These are all murderers, and each has "B" for an initial.

7. Guess the word below?

Answer: Line Up

Explanation: The letters were presented in their correct alphabetical order

8. From the picture below how is Kerry personality?

Answer: Kerry has a “magnetic personality”

Explanation: The letters beside “personality” are chemical compounds and Fe being iron has magnetic properties.

9. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: Long time no see

Explanation: “C” is missing from the word. Hence long time no see.

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answer: Beauty is only skin deep

Explanation: When you say the word B-U-T very slow, it sounds like a beauty. Beauty relates to skin and also it is as deep as skin.

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

