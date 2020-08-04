9 Rebus Puzzles With Answers: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For August 04

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop one's thinking and problem-solving skills. Rebus puzzles are one such type of picture-based puzzle that we often come across in the form of WhatsApp forwards or are spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook.

Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing rebus puzzles for kids and adults is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of tricky rebus puzzles with answers, we will look at several image-based pictogram puzzles.

Also Read: Cats In Square Room Riddle: Check Out The Answer To This Mind Boggling Riddle

What are 'Rebus puzzles' (or Pictogram puzzles)?

Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know which rebus answers are correct and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these pictogram puzzles. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

Also Read: 1 Rabbit Saw 9 Elephants Riddle Answer | How To Solve This English Vs Maths Battle

How to solve Pictogram Puzzles for kids

This type of puzzle is a single image, typically with English text in it. To solve it, the manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard rebus puzzles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and rebus puzzles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of some tricky rebus puzzles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Also read: Quarantine Puzzle Time: Find The Answer To The Trending '16 Isolation Rooms' Puzzle

Rebus Puzzles for Kids with Answers For Today August 04

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Also Read: 'At A Four Legged Table' Riddle Answer | Here Is A Logical Solution To The Riddle

Rebus Answers

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

Answer: A rite of passage

Explanation: The word "A" is to the right of the word "Passage"

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: The weight of expectation

Explanation: Combine the letters Ex, pec, tat, ion = expectation and 65kg is the combined weight of all hence the weight of expectation.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: Let's get together for lunch.

Explanation: The words "let's" and "get" appear side by side with no intervening space i.e. "together" followed by four ("for") occurrences of the word "lunch".

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: A turn for the worse.

Explanation: When someone is sick and just keeps getting sicker they are taking a turn for the worse.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: Out of sorts

Explanation: *out of sorts* is a colloquialism or idiom meaning *not feeling well* or *not in top form*, or (older definition), confused or discombobulated.



6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

Answer: You are amongst friends here.

Explanation: The word "you" is amongst the six principal characters of the TV show "Friends". The title is the band that recorded the theme (The Rembrandts), and the hint is an extract from same.

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: Horned toad

Explanation: Word TOAD has horns.

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: Broadway

Explanation: Way is written in a broad manner. Broadway is a thoroughfare in New York City famous for its theatres.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Subdivision

Explanation: SUB is divided.

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

Also Read: A hospital has 16 rooms | Answer to the puzzle with a logical explanation