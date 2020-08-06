9 Rebus Puzzles With Answers: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today August 06

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop one's thinking and problem-solving skills. Rebus puzzles are one such type of picture-based puzzle that we often come across in the form of Whatsapp forwards or are spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing rebus puzzles for kids and adults is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of tricky rebus puzzles with answers, we will look at several image-based pictogram puzzles.

What are 'Rebus puzzles' (or Pictogram puzzles)?

Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know which rebus answers are correct and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these pictogram puzzles. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve Pictogram Puzzles for kids

This type of puzzle is a single image, typically with English text in it. To solve it, the manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard rebus puzzles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and rebus puzzles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of some tricky rebus puzzles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Rebus Puzzles for Kids with Answers For Today August 06

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Rebus Answers

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

Answer: The clothes make the man

Explanation: The clothes make the man (STAN)

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: Lightning never strikes twice in the same place.

Explanation: Taking Industrial Action is also known as going on Strike.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: High five.

Explanation: The set of five (in the rebus) is "high" (as in above) and the other four sets are "low" as in "not planar-equivalent" to or beneath.



*High five* is a colloquial/idiomatic expression in common-usage that means "congratulations", "you've done well", "go, (somebody)", or (sometimes) used simply as a greeting of some sort. The routine is normally executed by one person raising their hand, palm-out, with fingers up and closed. The "five" now represents the five fingers and the "high" is the raised hand. The respondent (unless it's done self-congratulatory afront a mirror) usually, then, reflects the same mannerism and the two persons then slap palms and do (and frequently say) more silly things.

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: A Spell of Magic or Magic Spell

Explanation: The rebus-word is spaced out with intervening dashes which is the common depiction of a printed word when it's "spelled" on the page.



The hint is a song title and the word missing is "spell".



The Title (Charmed) is a synonym for "magic spell".

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: Make no mistake.

Explanation: You are building or 'making' the words 'no mistake' as per the steps:

S

IST

MISTA

O MISTAK (leave some room on the left before attaching your 'O' but put the 'K' directly on the right of the 'A')

NO MISTAKE

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

Answer: The birds and the bees.

Explanation: Those are either birds or bees in the picture.

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: Free for all

Explanation: Zero $ four all

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: Biting the bullet.

Explanation: The words "the bullet" is compressed (small letters) in between two sets of teeth (bitten)

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Duck out of water

Explanation: Starting with the word Water, one letter is changed in each succeeding word, until you get to the word Eider. You get Eider out of the word Water or DUCK OUT OF WATER, with Eider being another word for Duck.

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

