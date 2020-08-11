9 Rebus Puzzles With Answers: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today August 11

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop one's thinking and problem-solving skills. Rebus puzzle is one such type of picture-based puzzle that we often come across in the form of Whatsapp forwards or are spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing rebus puzzles for kids and adults is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of tricky rebus puzzles with answers, we will look at several image-based pictogram puzzles.

What are 'Rebus puzzles' (or Pictogram puzzles)?

Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know which rebus answers are correct and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these pictogram puzzles. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve Pictogram Puzzles for kids

This type of puzzle is a single image, typically with English text in it. To solve it, the manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard rebus puzzles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and rebus puzzles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of some tricky rebus puzzles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Rebus Puzzles for Kids with Answers For Today August 11

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Rebus Answers

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

Answer: The truth will set you free.

Explanation: The fourth statement is the only true statement or the truth; it will give you your independence or will set you free.

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: Last-minute.

Explanation: Only last-minute is starred.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: Mutiny on the Bounty.

Explanation: Only if one rebel only then the rewards will be received. Hence the phrase,

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: Look both ways

Explanation: Look written in both ways.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

Explanation: Fullparrothouse = A full house is a 'hand' in poker and the parrot, a bird, is 'in' the hand



The bird in the hand = or 'is worth' two parrots that are in the word 'shrub' or 'in the bush'

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

Answer: A piece of the puzzle is missing.

Explanation: This always seems to happen when you're finishing a really big puzzle. At least for me...

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: "April showers bring May flowers".

Explanation: The flower from the month of May is represented by the Lily-of-the-Valley.



Here, rain showers in April are the only month that produces (or brings) May flowers [Lily-of-the-Valley].

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: stuck on you

Explanation: Not moving past U (YOU).

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: arrest under false pretences

Explanation: "BREATHER" is another word for "rest". Therefore, it is a rest ("arrest") "under":

a) "FALSEPRE" or "false pre" +

b) ten "SAYS" or "tenses",

thus a) + b) = "false pre" + "tenses" = "false pretenses".



Therefore, altogether we have: "arrest under false pretences".

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

