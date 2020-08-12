9 Rebus Puzzles With Answers: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today August 12

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop one's thinking and problem-solving skills. Rebus puzzles are one such type of picture-based puzzle that we often come across in the form of Whatsapp forwards or are spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing rebus puzzles for kids and adults is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of tricky rebus puzzles with answers, we will look at several image-based pictogram puzzles.

What are 'Rebus puzzles' (or Pictogram puzzles)?

Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know which rebus answers are correct and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these pictogram puzzles. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve Pictogram Puzzles for kids

This type of puzzle is a single image, typically with English text in it. To solve it, the manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard rebus puzzles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and rebus puzzles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of some tricky rebus puzzles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Rebus Puzzles for Kids with Answers For Today August 12

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Rebus Answers

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

Answer: Taking each day one step at a time

Explanation: Each day is taken with the next step.

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: The three wise men.

Explanation: Biblical

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: With or without you

Explanation: With or without U

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: A Tale of Two Cities

Explanation: Think Books.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: The final nail in the coffin.

Explanation: T-nail-H-nail-E-nail-C-nail-O-nail-F-nail-F-nail-I-< >-N

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

Answer: It is always darkest just before the dawn

Explanation: Just before sunrise it was black.

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: French Foreign Legion

Explanation: French Four in Legion

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: Spilling the Beans

Explanation: Green, black, kidney, and jumping are all types of beans. When they fell, were knocked over, or dropped, they were spilt. Hence, spilling the beans.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Thinking outside the box!

Explanation: Elvis's nickname is "the King of rock and roll." The "Fat Elvis" is inside the BOX, and the "Skinny Elvis" (or the Thin King) is outside the box!

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

