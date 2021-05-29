Identify Movie From The Given Actors And Emojis: Know The Answers To This Viral Quiz

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
Due to the immense spread of COVID-19 in India, most states have imposed complete or partial lockdowns. People are forced to stay inside their homes for extended periods of time, as going out poses the risk of catching COVID-19 infection and spreading it to your family and loved ones. In times like these, when everyone is stuck inside, people pick up new forms of entertainment such as new hobbies, video games, watching movies etc. One interesting way people keep themselves entertained is through forwarding WhatsApp puzzles and quizzes. A viral WhatsApp puzzle called 'Identify movie from the given actors and emoji' has been making rounds on WhatsApp.
As per the puzzle, given below, readers need to identify a film solely based on the emoji and actors' name displayed. The puzzle can seem hard at first, but once players get the hang of it, the puzzle is quite easy to solve. Bollywood movie buffs will find this puzzle entertaining and easy. However, not everyone will be able to find all the answers. Here is the full quiz along with the answers given below. Take a look.
1) 🎁 - A film by Jitendra
2) ⏳ - A film by Rajkumar.
3) 🎅🏻- A film by Raj Kapoor
4) 📅 - A film by Sunny Deol.
5) 🔇 - A film by Salman khan.
6) 🎶 - A film by Jacky Shroff.
7) ⚽ - A film by John Abraham.
8) 🚴 - A film by Amir khan.
9) 🐘 - A film by Rajesh Khanna
10) 🌹 🌵 - A film by Ajay Deogan
11) 🌞 - A film by Rajendra Kumar
12) 👀 - A film by Govinda
13) ☔- A film by Bobby Deol.
14) 🍷- A film by Amitabh Bachan.
15) 🍇- A film by Sanjiv Kumar
16) 🇬🇧 - A fiĺm by Shahrukh khan
17) 🔢 - A film by Anil Kapoor
18) 🈲 -A film by Akshay Kumar
19) ♨ - A film by Dharmendra
20) 🌙 - A film by Rishi Kapoor
21) 🍪 - A film by Dilip Kumar
22) 🚣♀️ - A film by Hritik Roshan
23) 👩🎨 A film by Mithun
24) 🏠 - A film by Sunil Duty
25) 👮♂️ - A film by Sanjay Dutt
1. Tohfa
2. Waqt
3. Mera Naam Joker
4. Shahid
5. Khamoshi
6. Hero
7. Goal
8. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander
9. Hathi Mere Saathi
10. Phool Aur Kaante
11. Suraj
12. Aankhen
13. Barsaat
14. Sharabi
15. Angur
16. Pardes
17. Tezaab
18. Chandni Chowk to China
19. Aag
20. Chandni
21. Daag
22. Kaho Na Pyaar hai
23. Guru
24. Gharonda
25. Policigiri