Identify Movie From The Given Actors And Emojis: Know The Answers To This Viral Quiz

Due to the immense spread of COVID-19 in India, most states have imposed complete or partial lockdowns. People are forced to stay inside their homes for extended periods of time, as going out poses the risk of catching COVID-19 infection and spreading it to your family and loved ones. In times like these, when everyone is stuck inside, people pick up new forms of entertainment such as new hobbies, video games, watching movies etc. One interesting way people keep themselves entertained is through forwarding WhatsApp puzzles and quizzes. A viral WhatsApp puzzle called 'Identify movie from the given actors and emoji' has been making rounds on WhatsApp.

As per the puzzle, given below, readers need to identify a film solely based on the emoji and actors' name displayed. The puzzle can seem hard at first, but once players get the hang of it, the puzzle is quite easy to solve. Bollywood movie buffs will find this puzzle entertaining and easy. However, not everyone will be able to find all the answers. Here is the full quiz along with the answers given below. Take a look.

Identify movie from the given actors and Emojis

1) 🎁 - A film by Jitendra

2) ⏳ - A film by Rajkumar.

3) 🎅🏻- A film by Raj Kapoor

4) 📅 - A film by Sunny Deol.

5) 🔇 - A film by Salman khan.

6) 🎶 - A film by Jacky Shroff.

7) ⚽ - A film by John Abraham.

8) 🚴 - A film by Amir khan.

9) 🐘 - A film by Rajesh Khanna

10) 🌹 🌵 - A film by Ajay Deogan

11) 🌞 - A film by Rajendra Kumar

12) 👀 - A film by Govinda

13) ☔- A film by Bobby Deol.

14) 🍷- A film by Amitabh Bachan.

15) 🍇- A film by Sanjiv Kumar

16) 🇬🇧 - A fiĺm by Shahrukh khan

17) 🔢 - A film by Anil Kapoor

18) 🈲 -A film by Akshay Kumar

19) ♨ - A film by Dharmendra

20) 🌙 - A film by Rishi Kapoor

21) 🍪 - A film by Dilip Kumar

22) 🚣‍♀️ - A film by Hritik Roshan

23) 👩‍🎨 A film by Mithun

24) 🏠 - A film by Sunil Duty

25) 👮‍♂️ - A film by Sanjay Dutt

Identify movie from the given actors and emojis answers

1. Tohfa

2. Waqt

3. Mera Naam Joker

4. Shahid

5. Khamoshi

6. Hero

7. Goal

8. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

9. Hathi Mere Saathi

10. Phool Aur Kaante

11. Suraj

12. Aankhen

13. Barsaat

14. Sharabi

15. Angur

16. Pardes

17. Tezaab

18. Chandni Chowk to China

19. Aag

20. Chandni

21. Daag

22. Kaho Na Pyaar hai

23. Guru

24. Gharonda

25. Policigiri

IMAGE: UNSPLASH