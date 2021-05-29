There Was A Thief On A Snowy Day Puzzle: Who Is The Thief? Find The Answer

The majority of India is under lockdown due to the widespread COVID-19 pandemic all across the country. During times like these when people cannot step out of the house, they need to keep finding new and different ways to keep themselves busy and entertained while staying inside the house. Many people develop new hobbies, some people play games on their computers or board games with their family members. During this time, a lot of quizzes and puzzles are also forwarded on social media among grounds and friends and contain interesting puzzles. A new photo puzzle called 'There was a thief on a snowy day puzzle' has been making rounds on social media and WhatsApp forwards. Read on to know the 'There was a thief on a snowy day' puzzle answer.

There was a thief on a snowy day puzzle answer

The trend of WhatsApp puzzles is now new. Text puzzles were being sent among friends from the time when SMS was popular. During the pandemic, WhatsApp puzzles and WhatsApp riddles are a good way to keep people entertained and connect with their family and friends. So, let's take a look at - there was a thief on a snowy day puzzle. The puzzle is being forwarded on WhatsApp and social media sites in the form of a photo. The caption alongside the photo reads -

There was a theft on a snowy day, but everyone claimed that they were home. One of them was lying. Who is the thief? Here's the answer.

As you can see in the image given below, there are four houses with four names given in each picture. A car is standing in front of each house. All the houses look similar and there is snow on and around all the houses. One of four people mentioned in the picture is a thief and readers need to use the clues given in the photo to determine who is the real thief among the four.

The four images are quite identical, but one of the images has a difference that's hardly noticeable but gives a direct clue to who the real thief is. If you closely look at the photo, you will be able to see that Rick's car is standing above the snow, whereas all the other cars' tyres are somewhat submerged in the snow. This indicates that Rick has been driving around in the snowstorm and came home only recently, and thus, Rick is the thief.

