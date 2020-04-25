'When You See It' DVD Stack Meme On Social Media; Answer And Solution Inside

As the COVID 19 pandemic has forced many people to stay inside their homes in order to curb the disease, a number of people are seen indulging in indoor activities to keep themselves entertained. While a lot of them have been catching up on their reading, there are plenty who have been sharing puzzles, memes, riddles, etc with their friends and family groups on Whatsapp and other social media platforms. One such puzzle has been doing the rounds these days.

What is 'When you see it' DVD meme?

This puzzle (more like a meme) has been doing the rounds on the internet these days, special on social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook. It reads, “When you see it”. Generally, meme puzzles like these are supposed to blow one’s mind away as after a little concentration, one is able to see something or spot something in the picture that they could not spot at first sight with the naked eyes. It generally is an image of ghosts, or a distorted face, or a message which is in contrast with the essence of the picture. Check out the image below.

Answer

When you try to find out what is it in the image that the meme maker is trying to make you see, you see that the DVDs have been stacked one on the other in such a way that it forms a sentence. The sentence contains an abuse and then 'Carole Baskin'. Carole Baskin is a character from a Netflix Original documentary, Tiger King, which became very popular during the lockdown. In the series, she was believed to have plotted to and murdered her husband but still got away with it. She even got another main character in documentary series in trouble as she was an animal rights activist and wanted to shut down private ownership of exotic animals.

Image credits: Nordwood themes Unsplash