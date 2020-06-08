Famous Proverbs WhatsApp Quiz - Here Are The Answers To The Quiz

The whole world is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, people are finding new ways to keep themselves busy and entertained while staying indoors. Some people are reading books and some are indulging in various other activities that they could not make time for on regular days.

ALSO READ | Guess The 50 Movies From The Picture: WhatsApp Quiz That Only Bollywood Fans Can Solve

They have also become active on social media to keep in touch with their friends and family. They are seen sharing puzzles and quizzes among themselves to spend their time. One such puzzle that has been trending is the test your vocabulary quiz. It is one of the challenging puzzles. Take a look at the question and answer to the quiz.

ALSO READ | Words Ending With 'cate' Whatsapp Quiz - Here Are Answers Of The Quiz

Test your vocabulary quiz

This puzzle is just a test of your vocabulary. These are some statements that are well-known proverbs or sayings. These statements have been translated into less common and more sophisticated words. You just have to rephrase these statements. For example “Scintillate, scintillate asteroid minific” is well-known as “Twinkle twinkle little star.”

Members of an avian species of identical plumage congregate. Surveillance should precede saltation. It is fruitless to become lachrymose over precipitately departed lactose fluid. Freedom from encrustation of grime is contiguous to divinity. The stylus is more potent than the claymore. Eschew the implement of correction and vitiate the scion. Neophyte's serendipity. Individuals who make their abode in vitreous edifices would be advised to refrain from catapulting petrous projectiles. All articles that coruscate with resplendence are not truly auriferous. Where there are visible vapours having their province in ignited carbonaceous material there is conflagration. A plethora of individuals with expertise in culinary techniques dilapidates the potable concoction produced by steeping comestibles. Exclusive dedication to necessary chores without interludes of hedonistic diversion renders John a hebephrenic fellow. A revolving lithic conglomerate accumulates no diminutive glaucous syrophytic plants. Pulchritude possesses solely cutaneous profundity.

ALSO READ | GK Questions 2020 For May 25 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Answers to the quiz

Birds of a feather flock together. Look before you jump. Do not cry over spilt milk. Cleanliness is next to Godliness The pen is mightier than the sword. Spare the rod, spoil the child. Beginner's luck. People in glass houses should not throw stones. All that glitters is not gold. Where there is smoke, there is fire. Too many cooks spoil the broth. All work and no play makes John a dull boy. A rolling stone gathers no moss. Beauty is only skin deep.

ALSO READ | £97 Shirt WhatsApp Puzzle: Check Out Answers And Explanation