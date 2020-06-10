'A Mother Beats Her Daughter' Puzzle And Answer Explained In Detail

While the country is opening up during Unlock 1, many people are still stuck in their homes during the pandemic. Many are feeling restless during the stay at the home period as they have nothing fruitful to do during the lockdown. However, some people have started solving and sharing puzzles on social media to pass their time during the pandemic.

These puzzles can help you stay sharp and keep you occupied during the COVID-19 lockdown. Here is the 'A mother beats her daughter puzzle' that was shared on social media.

'A mother beats her daughter' puzzle

The riddle goes as follows, "A mother beats up her daughter because she was drunk. Who is the drunk one?" This riddle can be confusing to some, as it is meant to be ambiguous. But anyone can solve this puzzle if they apply themselves. Moreover, this puzzle can help you improve your understanding of English grammar. If you want to verify your answer then check the solution down below.

'A mother beats her daughter' puzzle answer

The above riddle is actually an ambiguous sentence. At first glance, the reader thinks that a mother is beating her daughter for being drunk. However, the sentence could also mean that the mother was drunk and she was hitting her daughter.

The ambiguity of this sentence is caused by the lexical item and pronoun, she. The sentence goes as follows, "A mother beats up her daughter because she was drunk. Who is the drunk one?" When read quickly, the reader immediately assumes that the daughter was drunk. But if read carefully, the reader will realize that the highlighted she could be either the mother or the daughter.

Due to the ambiguity of the sentence, there is no right or wrong answer, as either meaning could be correct. However, a better way to phrase the sentence would be, "A mother beats up her daughter because the daughter was drunk." In this case, there is absolutely no question about who is drunk. Words like former and latter can also be used in this sentence. For example, "A mother beats up her daughter because the former was drunk."

