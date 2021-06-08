A Sweet Name A Medicine Name Puzzle Answer With Logical Explanation

The bulk of India is on lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 virus that has swept the country. When individuals are unable to leave the house, they must constantly come up with new and inventive methods to keep themselves occupied and engaged while remaining indoors. Many people start new hobbies, while others play computer games or board games with their family members. "A sweet name a medicine name puzzle answer" has been making rounds on social media and WhatsApp puzzles forwards. Read on to know the puzzle answer.

WhatsApp riddles: A sweet name a medicine name puzzle answer

Find the name using the given clue given below



One sweet, one medicine, one film, one girl, one car, one place, one dog name -> all these have only one answer.

Sweet name - Honey

Medicine name - Honey is also an Ayurvedic medicine.

Film name - Hollywood romantic film Honey (2003).

Girl name - Honey Lauren (Hollywood movie star).

Car name - Honey car manufactured in 1984 - 1989.

Place name - Honey Grove is a city in the United States.

Dog name - Some people call their pets Honey.

Long explanation

The first clue is "sweet," which supports the name "HONEY" since honey produced by honey bees is delicious. The second clue in this puzzle is Dawai, which means "medicine" and is "HONEY" again. Honey from honey bees is an effective treatment for wounds, ulcers, and burns. You may get the same information on Wikipedia. Honey is also the third clue in this puzzle, which is a "film Name?" Honey was the title of a Hollywood film starring Jessica Alba. The fourth clue, which is a ladki or a girl's name, equals to "HONEY." Honey is a rather popular name in the United States. Honey Lauren is a well-known actress who has been in a number of Hollywood films. The fifth clue is a city's name, which is Honey Grove is a town in the Texas county of Fannin. The automobile name is the sixth clue, thus we have Honey cars, a Japanese automobile company. The seventh clue is the name of a location, which in the United States is Honey Creek and in Australia is Honey Place. Honey is a frequent name for dogs, and it's the eighth clue.

