Candy That Was Stolen Riddle And Solution: Test Your Vocabulary

Most people are cooped up inside their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During these trying times, many have taken to solving riddles and puzzles on social media/Whatsapp. There riddles/puzzles help you stay sharp and active during your stay at home.

Hundreds of new riddles are shared online each day. Here is the 'Candy that was stolen' riddle that is currently trending on social media. This riddle will certainly test your vocabulary, but not in the way you expect.

'Candy that was stolen' riddle

The riddle goes as follows, "What do you call candy that was stolen?" This short riddle is actually more difficult than it seems. The answer to this riddle is rather unexpected. Moreover, only those with decent vocabulary skills will be able to solve this riddle.

The answer to the riddle is a play on words. Keep in mind that the same word can have multiple different means. If you pay attention to all the hints given, you may be able to solve this riddle eventually. If you are unable to solve the riddle or want to verify your answer, then you can check the correct answer down below.

'What do you call Candy that was stolen?' Answer to the riddle

The answer to the riddle is Hot chocolate. Apparently hot also means 'stolen' in American slang. This riddle can only be solved by those who know about American slang. In American slang, Hot means any stolen item that is easily identifiable. As these items can be easily tracked by law enforcement, such stolen goods are often termed as 'Hot'. Due to this reason, hot chocolate can also mean stolen chocolate (stolen candy).

Riddles such as this one are fairly common on the internet. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there has been a resurgence in social media riddles and puzzles. Try solving as many riddles as you can whenever you are free, as they help you sharpen your wits and force you to think creatively.

