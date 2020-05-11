Last Updated:

Here's The Answer For 'Decode 44 33 555 555 666 9 666 777 555 3'

Decode 44 33 555 555 666 9 666 777 555 3 riddle and check if your answer is correct. Here is the logical explanation of this tricky riddle.

Written By
Surabhi Sabat
decode 44 33 555

Nowadays, people have been sharing and posting numerous challenges, games, and riddles on WhatsApp and other social media sites. You already might be receiving many types of mind-boggling riddles as well. Here is a popular riddle called "Decode the number" where the viewer has to decrypt a random number and deduce a meaningful interpretation from it. Try your luck and decrypt this coded message. 

ALSO READ| 'Guess Shampoo Names' Puzzle | Here Is Answer To WhatsApp Puzzle

Decode 44 33 555 555 666 9 666 777 555 3 riddle

Question - What is the message in this code? 44 33 555 555 666 9 666 777 555 3

ALSO READ| Where Is The Watermelon Quiz: Here Is Answer Key That Will Solve It

Decode 44 33 555 555 666 9 666 777 555 3 answer

The answer is - HELLO WORLD

Decode 44 33 555 555 666 9 666 777 555 3 solution

  • Pressing the digits 44 33 555 555 666 9 666 777 555 3 on an old mobile with the basic "number and alphabet" keypad, we can find out that the numbers turn into a text message saying "HELLO WORLD" 
  • Using a mobile with QUERTY keypad won't decrypt this number riddle.
  • Pressing the number 4 two times, we get the letter H, then when we press 3 two times we get E,  in the same way, pressing the number 5 three times would display L on the screen. 

More decoding riddles

Riddle - What does this message say?

G T Y O R J O T E O U I A B G T

Answer - 'Great Job You Got It'

Explanation -

Divide the code into four groups of four and rearrange them vertically. Now you need to read the groups vertically, column by column. 
G T Y O
R J O T
E O U I
A B G T

ALSO READ| WhatsApp Assignment Can You Create This Puzzle Solution; Check Full Details

Riddle - "You see a boat filled with people. You look again, but this time you don't see a single person on the boat. Why? Hint: The boat has not sunk. Guess the right answer."

Answer -

All the people on the boat are married.

So, the answer here is not a number but the word "single" denoting people who are not married. 

ALSO READ| 'Unscramble Sets Of Letters To Form Names Of Countries' Quiz Solution

Promo image courtesy: Franck V. on Unsplash

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all