Here's The Answer For 'Decode 44 33 555 555 666 9 666 777 555 3'

Quick links:
Nowadays, people have been sharing and posting numerous challenges, games, and riddles on WhatsApp and other social media sites. You already might be receiving many types of mind-boggling riddles as well. Here is a popular riddle called "Decode the number" where the viewer has to decrypt a random number and deduce a meaningful interpretation from it. Try your luck and decrypt this coded message.
ALSO READ| 'Guess Shampoo Names' Puzzle | Here Is Answer To WhatsApp Puzzle
Question - What is the message in this code? 44 33 555 555 666 9 666 777 555 3
ALSO READ| Where Is The Watermelon Quiz: Here Is Answer Key That Will Solve It
The answer is - HELLO WORLD
Riddle - What does this message say?
G T Y O R J O T E O U I A B G T
Answer - 'Great Job You Got It'
Explanation -
Divide the code into four groups of four and rearrange them vertically. Now you need to read the groups vertically, column by column.
G T Y O
R J O T
E O U I
A B G T
ALSO READ| WhatsApp Assignment Can You Create This Puzzle Solution; Check Full Details
Riddle - "You see a boat filled with people. You look again, but this time you don't see a single person on the boat. Why? Hint: The boat has not sunk. Guess the right answer."
Answer -
All the people on the boat are married.
So, the answer here is not a number but the word "single" denoting people who are not married.
ALSO READ| 'Unscramble Sets Of Letters To Form Names Of Countries' Quiz Solution
Promo image courtesy: Franck V. on Unsplash