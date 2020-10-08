'Mr And Mrs Mustard' Riddle Answer: How Many Members Are There In Mustard Family?

Due to the lockdown, a lot of people have been inside their houses for a long time. People have been glued to their screens be it for work, virtually meeting their loved ones or for entertainment. During these times, a lot of people have turned towards various riddles and puzzles to spend their free time. Solving riddles and puzzles is a fun way to pass time as it involves wordplay and using your brain. It is also a productive way to pass time as solving riddles helps in developing critical and analytical skills, also they are fun to solve.

Even when a person is not actively looking for riddles and puzzles on social media, they are very difficult to dodge as the riddles are everywhere on the social media platforms be it Facebook, Whatsapp, or Instagram. A person often comes across such riddles which are hard to answer and keep the reader guessing about the correct answer. Since they are confusing, a lot of people tend to give wrong answers to such riddles. One such riddle is going viral on social media for its confusing nature which is Mr and Mrs Mustard riddle. Here is everything you need to know about the riddle and Mr and Mrs Mustard riddle answer with a logical explanation.

'Mr and Mrs Mustard' riddle

The 'Mr and Mrs Mustard' riddle is doing the rounds on the internet. A lot of people are going through social media to know the correct Mr and Mrs Mustard riddle answer. Have a look at the 'Mr and Mrs Mustard' riddle first and try to solve the riddle on your own before scrolling down to know the Mr and Mrs Mustard have 6 daughters answer with a logical explanation.

Mr and Mrs Mustard have 6 daughters and each daughter has one brother. How many people are in the Mustard family?

Mr and Mrs Mustard riddle answer

There are a total of 9 people in the Mustard family.

Mr and Mrs Mustard riddle answer with a logical explanation

According to the Mr and Mrs Mustard riddle, they have six daughters which makes the total count to eight people including Mr and Mrs Mustard. Then the riddle says each daughter has one brother. Therefore since they are siblings, they all share the same brother meaning they only have one brother. Therefore the total count of people in the Mustard family goes to nine as there are six girls, one boy and Mr and Mrs Mustard.

Image Credits: Unsplash