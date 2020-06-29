There Once Was A River, In The River Was A Boat Riddle; Check Its Logical Explanation

A lot of people are giving time to their hobbies like reading, cooking, playing indoor games, etc. while others are simply watching new movies and web series. During the current coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, people are interacting with friends and family via social media, text messages, video calls, etc. Apart from sharing updates related to the coronavirus, several people are challenging their friends and loved ones as far as the WhatsApp puzzles and riddles are concerned. Read on to know more about the viral riddle that has been circulating for a while now. The riddle is also known as 'There once was a river riddle'. Check out the logical explanation of this viral riddle.

There once was a river in the river was a boat riddle

The riddle goes like: There once was a river; in the river was a boat. In a boat, there’s a lady with a pretty red coat. If you don’t know her name, that’s a shame. I said her name in the middle of this riddle. What’s her name?

There once was a river in the river was a boat answer

The name of the lady is Eve.

The logic of the riddle

The third sentence which reads 'If you don’t know her name'. When this sentence is read aloud, 'If' sounds like 'Eve', which is the name of the lady.

Other popular riddles

Riddle - There are five sisters in a room. All five of them are busy. Ann is reading, Rose is cooking, Lorraine is playing chess and Mary is doing laundry. What is the fifth sister doing?

Answer - The fifth sister is playing chess.

Since it is mentioned that Lorraine is playing chess and chess is a two-player board game. So we can assume that the fifth sister is playing chess with Lorraine.

Riddle - A drunk man comes home and finds his wife in the bed with another man. He goes and grabs his gun out the closet! What was opened first?

Answer - Bottle.

Assuming that the drunk man must be having an alcohol bottle in his hand, so the first thing he will open is the Bottle.

