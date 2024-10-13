sb.scorecardresearch
  • 1 Dead, 9 Injured in Gunfire Between Groups at Tennessee State University

Published 08:08 IST, October 13th 2024

1 Dead, 9 Injured in Gunfire Between Groups at Tennessee State University

Gunfire broke out among a crowd near a Tennessee university Saturday afternoon, killing a 24-year-old man and wounding nine people, police said.

US Police
Gunfire broke out among a crowd near a Tennessee university Saturday afternoon, killing a 24-year-old man and wounding nine people, police said. | Image: AP
