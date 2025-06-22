11 Injured As Iran Launches Fresh Salvo Of Ballistic Missiles At Israel; Images Surface

Israel-Iran Conflict: Retaliating US' surprise intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict, Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles on Israel injuring 11 people as of now. The missiles hit areas in northern and central Israel.

While no immediate causalities or damage was reported, Israeli first responders now say that several buildings have been damaged in Iranian missile barrage. Exact location of the strikes is being concealed by Israel to avoid giving targeting information to the Iranians. Images of rescue operations in Israel after the Iranian attack have surfaced on social media -

Retaliatory Missile Strike By Iran

Iran had fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel after US intervened in the war between Israel and Iran, with it its B-2 bombers targeting three key nuclear infrastructures of Iran - Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. Initial reports raised concerns over radiation leaks in the area, but the Watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed otherwise. “Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran - including Fordow - the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time,” posted IAEA on X.

Denouncing US actions, Iran asked for an emergency meeting of the UNSC to hold US accountable for its actions of attacking peaceful areas in Iran, followed by a warning that Iran “reserves all options to retaliate." Shortly after which, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel. Tehran's recent statement read “The US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran.” This was a clear blow to the odds of de-escalation of the situation.

While the world was looking for a diplomatic solution to the Israel-Iran conflict that recently entered its second week, Iran's statement raised concerns. “The world must not forget that it was the United States — during an ongoing diplomatic process — that betrayed diplomacy by supporting the aggressive actions of the genocidal and lawless Israeli regime,” said the Israeli foreign ministry in a lengthy statement.