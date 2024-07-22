sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:54 IST, July 22nd 2024

11 Killed, Dozens Missing After Highway Bridge Collapses in China Amid Flooding, Heavy Storms

It said rescue operations were still underway Saturday in the province's Zhashui county, with some 20 cars and 30 people still missing.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
China bridge collapse
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, excavators remove debris from a bridge in the aftermath of floods at Xinhua Village, Malie Township, Hanyuan County, Ya'an City. | Image: AP
12:54 IST, July 22nd 2024