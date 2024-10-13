sb.scorecardresearch
  • 11 Killed, Several Injured in Clashes Between Two Tribes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published 12:38 IST, October 13th 2024

11 Killed, Several Injured in Clashes Between Two Tribes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 11 people have been killed and eight more have sustained injuries in a clash between two tribes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday

Pakistan Army Killed 7 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At least 11 people have been killed and eight more have sustained injuries in a clash between two tribes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday | Image: AP-File
12:38 IST, October 13th 2024