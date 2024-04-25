Advertisement

Abuja: Due to the overnight heavy rainfall in Nigeria, at least 118 inmates lodged in a prison near Nigeria’s capital city Abuja, managed to escape from the jail. According to the officials, after the incident, Nigeria’s security agencies have launched a search operation to nab the fleeing prisoners. It is being said that the overnight downpour in Nigeria has massively destroyed parts of the establishment located near the capital city Abuja.

A senior official of the prison, Adamu Duza stated, “The downpour, which lasted for several hours on Wednesday night, destroyed the perimeter fence of the medium-security prison in the neighbouring town of Suleja, in Niger state, giving way to the escape of a total of 118 inmates from the facility.”

The prison service and other agencies have managed to recapture 10 of the escaped inmates while the search is on to find the rest, Duza said.

There are fears that they could find their way into the vast forests that connect Suleja town and neighbouring states, some of which are known hideouts for criminal gangs.

In addition to being overcrowded with 70% of the inmates still awaiting trial, most prisons in Nigeria are old, having been built during the colonial era before the West African nation's independence from Britain in 1960.

The structures are rarely renovated, which has made it easier for inmates to escape during past jailbreaks. Thousands of inmates have escaped from prisons during such jailbreaks, including Abuja where nearly 900 inmates broke free in 2022.

The authorities are making efforts to rebuild the structures and modernise the ageing facilities, Duza said.

