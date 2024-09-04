sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:27 IST, September 4th 2024

12-Year-old Boy Inhales Deodorant Can In UK As Part of Challenge on TikTok, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

The boy had inhaled a deodorant can in the UK as part of a challenge on TikTok. He suffered a cardiac arrest although his condition is now stable, reports said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Boy suffers cardiac arrest in UK after inhaling a can of deodorant
Boy suffers cardiac arrest in UK after inhaling a can of deodorant | Image: Shutterstock
