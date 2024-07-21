sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:29 IST, July 21st 2024

14 Indian Nationals Trapped in Cybercrime Scam in Cambodia Rescued

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia in collaboration with the authorities got the 14 Indian citizens released and they are being looked after by the Cambodian side, the embassy said in a post on X.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
14 Indian Nationals Trapped in Cybercrime Scam in Cambodia Rescued | Image: Unsplash representative
  2 min read
