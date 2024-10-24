Published 12:24 IST, October 24th 2024
14-Year-Old US Boy Commits Suicide After Falling in Love With 'Game of Thrones' Chatbot: Report
A 14-year-old boy tragically took his life after falling in love with a chatbot named after Daenerys Targaryen, a central character from HBP's Game of Throne
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A 14-year-old boy tragically took his life after falling in love with a chatbot named after Daenerys Targaryen, a central character from HBP's Game of Throne | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:24 IST, October 24th 2024