sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Poland | #JusticeforAbhaya | Bharat Bandh | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • 1,600 KMs Daily On Corporate Jet: Starbucks' CEO Luxurious Commute From California to Seattle

Published 12:26 IST, August 21st 2024

1,600 KMs Daily On Corporate Jet: Starbucks' CEO Luxurious Commute From California to Seattle

Starbucks CEO will rely on a corporate jet for long-distance commutes. Despite the extensive travel, he is expected to work from the Seattle HQ thrice a week.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Starbucks CEO's 1,600km Daily Jet Commute Draws Criticism
Starbucks CEO's 1,600km Daily Jet Commute Draws Criticism | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:26 IST, August 21st 2024