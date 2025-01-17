2 French-Israeli nationals among first hostages to be released under deal: Macron | Image: X

Paris: France President Emmanuel Macron has said that French-Israeli nationals Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are on the list of 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the draft Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure they are reunited with their families," Macron said in a message on X.

Under the agreement announced Wednesday, 33 of some 100 hostages who remain in Gaza are set to be released over the next six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The agreement has not yet been approved by Israel's security cabinet and government.