2 Killed After Small Plane Crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo: A small plane crashed Saturday in Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The private aircraft went down in vegetation in the municipality of Quadra, about 160 kilometres from the state capital, Sao Paulo.

Local firefighters said they found two charred bodies. Authorities did not release their identities.

The Brazilian Air Force had recorded 19 airplane accidents this year, five of them fatal, before Saturday's crash.

On February 7, another small aircraft crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo shortly after taking off from a private airport, killing the pilot and the plane's owner.