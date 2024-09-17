Published 11:04 IST, September 17th 2024
2 People Reported Dead in China as Typhoon Bebinca Downgraded to Tropical Storm
Two people died in China's eastern Jiangsu province as Typhoon Bebinca brought torrential rains and powerful winds before easing into a tropical storm.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shanghai Braces for Typhoon Bebinca: Hundreds of Flights Cancelled and Evacuations Underway | Image: X
