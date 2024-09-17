sb.scorecardresearch
  2 People Reported Dead in China as Typhoon Bebinca Downgraded to Tropical Storm

Published 11:04 IST, September 17th 2024

2 People Reported Dead in China as Typhoon Bebinca Downgraded to Tropical Storm

Two people died in China's eastern Jiangsu province as Typhoon Bebinca brought torrential rains and powerful winds before easing into a tropical storm.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
  • 2 min read
