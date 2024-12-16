sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Sri Lanka Ties | Constitution Debate | D Gukesh | Row Over Nehru's Letters | Zakir Hussain |

Published 14:24 IST, December 16th 2024

2 Teens Killed, 4 Injured In Shooting At Makeshift Club In Houston

Police in Houston say two teens were killed and four were injured — including a 13-year-old girl — in a shooting at a makeshift club.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
crime
2 Teens Killed In Shooting At Makeshift Club In Houston | Image: Shutterstock

Houston: Police in Houston say two teens were killed and four were injured — including a 13-year-old girl — in a shooting at a makeshift club.

Assistant Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra said officers arriving at the site late Saturday night found “a very hectic scene" with “a large crowd of people running out of a makeshift club.”

Police said Sunday that a 16-year-old male died at the scene and a 14-year-old female died at a hospital and that the injured 13-year-old was in critical condition.

Police have not yet identified a suspect and have asked those who were at the event to call police with any information.

Updated 14:24 IST, December 16th 2024