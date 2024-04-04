×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

2 Terrorist, 3 Security Personnel Killed in Attacks by Jaish-al-Adl on Iranian Posts

The militant group, Jaish-al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack after it released a message to its supporters.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jaish al-Adl
Jaish al-Adl is a militant organisation in Iran, that advocates and fights for the freedom of Balochistan. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tehran: At least five people were killed including three security personnel and two terrorists in a simultaneous attack launched by Sunni militant group Jaish-al-Adl in Southeastern Iran. The local media reported that the attacks targeted the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) in Chah Bahar.

The Deputy Interior Minister Majod Mirhamadi confirmed the attack. Furthermore, the militant group, Jaish-al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack after it released a message to its supporters.

Advertisement

As per reports, the message was for supporters in Rask, Chah Bahar and Sarbaz urging them to stay indoors and avoid traffic routes.

The first attack was carried out at an IRGC base in Rask, Sistan and the Balochistan provinces. Meanwhile, the second attack took place in the Iranian Navy in Chah Bahar.

Advertisement

Jaish al-Adl is a militant organisation in Iran, that advocates and fights for the freedom of Balochistan. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

2 minutes ago
Russian oil price cap

Russian oil price cap

5 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Trump Leads Prez Biden

11 minutes ago
Watganj murder

Kolkata Shocker

11 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

15 minutes ago
Crime

Kolkata Murder Mystery

15 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

16 minutes ago
Vicky Kaushal on the sets of Chhava

Chhava Viral Photos

20 minutes ago
BlackBerry

BlackBerry's profit surge

26 minutes ago
navneet rana, amit shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024 Points Table

32 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Resumes Work

36 minutes ago
Passengers from Vistara's Dubai flight were mistakenly taken to Mumbai Airport's domestic arrivals terminal.

Vistara Crisis

36 minutes ago
Education News

SSC Constable Answer Key

40 minutes ago
Kamal Haasan in Indian 2

Indian 2 Release Date

44 minutes ago
Top banks agree to climate metric disclosure

Climate metric disclosure

an hour ago
Jaish al-Adl

Jaish-al-Adl attack

an hour ago
NSE new indices

NSE

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News12 hours ago

  2. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Biggest Challenge During Elections In West Bengal Is Violence: PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. 'He has got SOMETHING YOU CAN'T BUY': Rababa lauds uncapped Indian star

    Sports 14 hours ago

  5. India's first national cybersecurity competition begins in Noida

    Tech 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo