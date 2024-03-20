×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

2 Years On, Still No Answer to Why China Eastern Boeing 737 Crashed, Killing All 132 People Aboard

An update issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China on the eve of the second anniversary of the crash shed little new light on it.

Reported by: Digital Desk
China
China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 crash site. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Two years after a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet crashed on a domestic flight in China , killing all 132 people on board, accident investigators indicated Wednesday that they have not yet determined the cause.

An update issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China on the eve of the second anniversary of the crash shed little new light on it. It largely reiterated earlier findings that everything appeared to have been normal with the plane and its crew, and that weather conditions were fine.

Advertisement

“No faults or abnormalities in aircraft systems, airframe structures, engines, etc., were found before take off," the report said. “The qualifications of the relevant operation and support personnel ... were in line with requirements and the facilities and equipment were in normal working order.”

The China Eastern flight was flying from the city of Kunming to the city of Guangzhou when it went into a nosedive at 8,800 meters (29,000 feet) and slammed into a mountainside . The crew reported no problems before losing contact with air traffic control. The Civil Aviation Administration said a technical team will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

a few seconds ago
Russia PM Modi Ukraine

PM Modi invited

a minute ago
Jeremy Hunt

UK inflation cools in Feb

2 minutes ago
13 students were injured in Chhattisgarh when their school roof was ripped off in a storm.

C'garh Students Injured

3 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

9 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

11 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

13 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

13 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

14 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

16 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

18 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

19 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

19 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

20 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

22 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo