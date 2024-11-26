2,010 Incidents of Attacks in Bangladesh, 1,705 Minority Families Affected

Dhaka: Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, said on Tuesday that 2,010 incidents of attacks, including murder, molestation, and kidnapping, were reported against minorities in Bangladesh, impacting 1,705 families.

Speaking to an agency about the current situation in Bangladesh, where religious leader and spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote was detained by police, Nath emphasized the widespread persecution of Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists across the country. He pointed out that despite the scale of the violence, the interim government had failed to take any action to investigate or hold those responsible accountable.

"It is very unfortunate... We have seen that almost across all 64 districts of Bangladesh, there have been atrocities against Hindu populations and also against Christians and Buddhists. From that, we have gathered statistics through our organisation, which show that there were 2,010 incidents of attacks, including murder, molestation, and kidnapping, affecting 1,705 families from the community. Despite this, the interim government has not taken any steps to investigate or hold anyone accountable for these incidents," Nath said.

Nath also pointed out that as a result of these atrocities, saints and monks have been protesting in various cities in the country, including Dhaka, Chattogram, and Rampur. These demonstrations, he noted, have faced attempts to disrupt them, with participants being abused and even injured during protests.

"As a result, even saints and monks have come forward to protest against these atrocities through various demonstrations. We have seen protests in Dhaka, in Chattogram, and a large demonstration in Rampur. There have also been attempts to disrupt these demonstrations, with people being abused during the protests. Even after Chinmoy's arrest, there was another protest where people were injured," he said.

Nath stated that the protests were aimed at advocating for eight key reforms for the Sanatani people. These reforms include demands for time off during religious festivities, investigations into the atrocities, and the right to pray in religious places. Nath stressed that these demands are basic and focused on creating an anti-discriminatory society.

He further criticised the interim government for not providing adequate representation for the minority communities and expressed concerns that the absence of such representation is hindering communal progress in the country.

"The reasons for the protest include an 8-point reform agenda for the Sanatani people, such as leave during festivities, the investigation into the atrocities, and the right to prayer in religious places. These reforms are basic demands, republican demands, and calls for an anti-discriminatory society. While the new government is introducing many reforms, unfortunately, there is no representation for the minority communities. By doing this, they are stalling the community progress in the country," Nath said.

This came following the arrest of religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari at Dhaka airport on Monday, as reported by the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, responding to the arrest and denial of bail of Chinmoy Krishna Das the Ministry of External Affairs today, urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote," the statement said.