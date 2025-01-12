21-Year-Old Woman Falls 500ft To Her Death While Rock Climbing in Spain

Malaga: Tragedy struck a 21-year-old woman and her male companion while they were practicing rock climbing in Malaga, Spain. The Irish woman fell 500 feet to her death while her friend was rescued alive; he was said to be in a state of shock.

As per international media reports, a 21-year-old woman, who was identified to be Irish, was practicing rock climbing with her friend when she unfortunately slipped and plummeted on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called upon, who arrived at 7:10 pm and a little while later, the woman was declared dead. The horrific incident occurred near the El Chorro village in the Swiss Sector area; the area is close to the famous Caminito del Rey pathway and the Arabic Staircare hiking trail.

Deceased's Male Friend Rescued Alive, He Is In a State of Shock

As per reports, both the woman and her male friend had been hiking all day but took a wrong turn while returning. The male friend told the police that they lost their balance and fell over the side of a ravine; while he held on to a rocky outcropping which was covered in the bushes and broke his fall, his friend fell 500ft and lost her life.