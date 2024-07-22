Published 16:57 IST, July 22nd 2024
Rescuers Search for Dozens Missing After Flooding and Bridge Collapse in China Kill at Least 25
The collapse raised more questions about the safety of China's road and bridge infrastructure, which was built rapidly in recent decades.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rescuers search for dozens missing after flooding and a bridge collapse in China kill at least 25 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:57 IST, July 22nd 2024