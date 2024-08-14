Published 07:24 IST, August 14th 2024
3 Dead in Grenade Attacks on a Store Selling National Flags Ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day
Militants hurled hand grenades at a house and a store selling Pakistani national flags in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province, killing three people.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Suspected militants hurled hand grenades at a house and a store selling Pakistani national flags in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province. | Image: ANI
07:24 IST, August 14th 2024