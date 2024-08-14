sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • 3 Dead in Grenade Attacks on a Store Selling National Flags Ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day

Published 07:24 IST, August 14th 2024

3 Dead in Grenade Attacks on a Store Selling National Flags Ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day

Militants hurled hand grenades at a house and a store selling Pakistani national flags in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province, killing three people.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Suspected militants hurled hand grenades at a house and a store selling Pakistani national flags in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province, killing three people and wounding six others ahead of Pakistan's 77th independence day.
Suspected militants hurled hand grenades at a house and a store selling Pakistani national flags in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province. | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:24 IST, August 14th 2024