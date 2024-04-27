3 Gujarati Women Dead in US After Speeding SUV Goes 20-ft Into The Air Before Crashing Into Trees

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, three women from Gujarat were killed when the car they were travelling in veered off the road, plunging over a bridge in Greenville County, South Carolina. The deceased have been identified as Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel, all residents of Gujarat's Anand district. Emergency response teams, such as the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gannt Fire and Rescue, along with several Greenville County EMS units, rushed to the scene of the accident.

How Did The Mishap Occur?

According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, the SUV was travelling northbound on I-85 when it swerved across all lanes, climbed an embankment, and flew at least 20 feet into the air before colliding with trees on the other side of the bridge. Tragically, this resulted in the loss of three lives, all women from Gujarat.

Speaking to news channel WSPA, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis said,"It is obvious they were travelling above the posted speed limit."

Elaborating the mishap further, Ellis said, "It's rare to witness a vehicle leaving the roadway at such a high speed, crossing 4-6 lanes of traffic, and then landing in trees roughly 20 feet above the ground. At present, it seems the vehicle is upright on its wheels. However, considering the vehicle's trajectory over all four lanes of traffic, it likely collided with trees at a significant height."

Sole Survivor

The only survivor of the accident was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital, with uncertainty lingering about their condition. The vehicle's detection system alerted some family members to the crash, prompting them to notify local authorities in South Carolina.

