3 Killed, 6 Injured After Shooting Attack on Bus Carrying Israelis in West Bank

Jerusalem:A shooting attack on a bus carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank has killed at least three people.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said at least six others were wounded in the attack on Monday.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack out of Gaza ignited the ongoing war there.

The attack occurred in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, on one of the main east-west roads crossing the territory. The identities of the attacker and those killed were not immediately known.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Some 3 million Palestinians live in the West Bank under seemingly open-ended Israeli military rule, with the Palestinian Authority administering population centres. Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in scores of settlements, which most of the international community considers illegal.