3 Palestinian Fighters Killed, 1 Injured in Israeli Air Strike in West Bank

Advertisement

Jenin: At least three Palestinians were killed and one sustained injuries in another air strike by the Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, news agency Reuters cited quoting the Palestine health ministry.

Israel's military said it was an operation targeting Palestinian militants. It said that an aircraft struck four Palestinian fighters in a car in the Jenin area, among them two were senior Islamic Jihad members who had led attacks on Israel.

Advertisement

As per the footage accessed by Reuters, the clip showed a car on a busy road which suddenly engulfed by a flame and veering off. Meanwhile, another car that was seen approaching from the opposite direction then stops and retreats. Later the firefighters arrived at the scene and people inspected the car and saw burned down to the frame.

Mahmoud Ghrayyeb, who witnessed the incident through a CCTV said he struck the car around 5:37 pm, when traffic was busy ahead of iftar, the meal that breaks the fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Advertisement

He said, "We saw limbs flying onto the street. A man and his wife were in another car driving past, they were saved by a miracle."

The war in Gaza war broke out in October last year, and Israel has stepped up military raids in the West Bank, where the violence had already been surging for over a year.

Advertisement

As per the United Nations, at least 358 Palestinians have been killed there by Israeli forces or settlers since October 7.